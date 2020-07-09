When banks start to report Q2 earnings on Tuesday, July 14, all eyes will be on banks’ current expected credit loss estimates to see if they’re larger than Q1’s reserves.

Ears, though, will be attuned to forward-looking commentary on how the rise in number of COVID-19 cases late in June may affect results for the rest of the year.

In a preview of Q2 bank earnings, JPMorgan analysts led by Vivek Juneja see very high refinancing of revolver draws along with a deposit surge leading to a record low loan-deposit ratio of 63.4% on average in Q2 that’s likely to fall further in Q3.

“This is worsening the pressure on NIM, on top of the fall in short-term and long-term rates,” Juneja writes.

JPMorgan sees Bank of America (BAC -2.8% ) and Citigroup (C -3.2% ) outperforming near term.

Sees strong investment banking fees, due to record investment-grade bond issuance in Q2 and equity issuance the highest since 2010. Trading revenue is also poised to shine in the quarter.

That's backed up by JPMorgan Chase (JPM -2.3% ) CEO Jamie Dimon, who said in late May that the Q2 trading environment was as strong as Q1’s.

Q2 results “will be messy,” writes Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin. He expects elevated credit provisions as the economic outlook remains uncertain and notes that traditional credit metrics “will be thrown off by forbearance/deferral programs, with many banks discussing extensions past the initial deadlines.”

His top picks are Truist Financial (TFC -4.9% ), Citigroup, and KeyCorp (KEY -4.8% ) among the large banks and Signature Bank (SBNY -4.1% ) and Western Alliance (WAL -4.8% ) in the small-to-mid group.

Financial stocks, as seen in XLF, lag the S&P 500 since the end of Q1:

Odeon Capital’s Dick Bove expects good results from Goldman Sachs’s (GS -3.1% ) investment-grade debt underwriting, trading, and wealth management businesses. Loan losses may continue to rise given Goldman’s credit card and consumer finance positions.

Wells Fargo (WFC -2.6% ) CEO Charlie Scharf already warned that its Q2 loan loss reserve will be bigger than its $3.1B reserve build in Q1.And seeing that he warned of full-year net interest income falling 11%, Q2 NII will be an important marker for how that metric is shaping up.