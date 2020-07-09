General Electric (GE -3.4% ) will cut 369 jobs at its aircraft engine maintenance plant in south Wales, U.K., citing the "unprecedented impact of COVID-19."

The announcement comes on top of 180 positions already lost at the site since the coronavirus crisis began through voluntary redundancies.

The Unite union says the latest cuts would bring the total headcount reduction at the plant to nearly 40% since the beginning of the year.

The union blasts what it says is the U.K. government's lack of support for the aerospace industry, and the chancellor for focusing on "gimmicks such as meal deals for August."

The news follows Airbus' announcement of 1,435 redundancies, part of the planemaker's plans to cut 15K jobs worldwide in response to the hit taken by the pandemic.