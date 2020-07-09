Aramark's (ARMK -3.5% ) convenience store gets launched in one of Greenwood & McKenzie's property to be the first autonomous store in Southern California to the general public.

QuickEats Close Convenience store uses AWM frictionless technology to track traffic and detect when customers interact with products. It enables social distancing while allowing shoppers to have self-guided shopping experience.

"We first launched QuickEats in March for our tenants at Nineteen01, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive," said Greenwood & McKenzie General Partner Jim McKenzie.

Aramark expects to expand its partnership with Greenwood & McKenzie by opening store to the broader Santa Ana community.