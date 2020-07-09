Greenbrier (NYSE:GBX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, July 10th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (-84.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $606.46M (-29.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GBX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.