Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP +2.0% ) is higher after Goldman Sachs points to a favorable risk-reward profile on the beverage stock.

Analyst Bonnie Herzog expects a beat-and-raise quarter out of Keurig

"We remain very encouraged by KDP’s strong recent channel data and expect KDP’s packaged beverage portfolio to continue to outperform during the recessionary period as downtrading pressures could increase, and KDP’s portfolio typically sells at below average retail price points," she writes.

KDP is bumped up to a Buy rating from Neutral and tagged with a price target of $33 (18% upside). The PT is still a 4% discount to KDP's beverage peer multiple on a FY21P/E basis.

Keurig Dr Pepper is fairly well-liked on Wall Street in general.