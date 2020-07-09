CTFN sources say AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) has hired Morgan Stanley to evaluation a potential sale. AMC shares are up 4.9% to $22.99.

The news service couldn't determine if a formal sales process had started or if the review was still in the early stages.

Source: Bloomberg.

In March, AMC pulled its Q1 and FY guidance after shutting down content production due to the pandemic's uncertainties.

In May, the WSJ reported that advertisers bought options to walk back previously committed Q3 TV network spending by 50% or about $1-1.5B.