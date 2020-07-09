Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, July 10th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$0.30 (-31.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$1.26B (-4.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, SJR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.