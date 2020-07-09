A loan to Serta Simmons Bedding may cause lenders to distressed borrowers to rethink their risk models and demand higher interest rates.

A $200M loan that the mattress manufacturer received from firms including Eaton Vance (EV -3.7% ) and Invesco (IVZ -4.7% ) deviated from the conventional norm of allowing existing creditors to join any new loan and stay in the front of the repayment line if a borrower should slide into bankruptcy proceedings.

Instead, Serta Simmons's new financing gave that opportunity to only some of the firm's existing creditors.

Existing creditors, Apollo Global Management (APO -2.4% ) and Angelo Gordon & Co., tried to block the financing in court after the new loan pushed some existing creditors down the repayment priority line without notice.

The court apparently sided with Serta Simmons, denying the Apollo and Angelo Gordon group's first attempt to stop the financing.

The pricing of Serta Simmons' loans illustrates the difference in the perceived value of the two loans. The new financing is quoted at ~95 cents-100 cents on the dollar; the earlier loan, which previously had first claim on assets, is quoted at 24 cents-29 cents, Bloomberg reports, citing traders.

Serta Simmons contends that it fully followed terms of its previous lending agreements and that Apollo has no legal right to own its loans, claiming that the private-equity firm hid its identify behind a deceptively named affiliate. (Apollo is on Serta Simmons so-called blacklist, an accepted practice in the leveraged loan market).

In recent years, investors have agreed to weaker covenants to the loans as they searched for ever higher yields. That trend means lenders' negotiating power has declined.

“The underlying powder keg is there: All the documents are out there allowing for a ton of flexibility,” said Judah Gross, director of leveraged finance at Fitch Ratings, and a former restructuring lawyer. “The execution of this deal is merely the spark.”

Apollo, Angelo Gordon, and fellow plaintiff Gamut Capital Management said they'll pursue claims for "substantial damages."

