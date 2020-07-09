Diebold Nixdorf (DBD -3.2% ) upsized and priced its earlier announced offering of $700M principal amount of 9.375% senior secured notes, due 2025, at 99.031% of the principal amount.

Also, its wholly-owned subsidiary, Diebold Nixdorf Dutch Holding B.V. priced its previously announced offering of €350M principal amount of 9.000% senior secured notes, due 2025, at 99.511% of the principal amount.

While both the offerings are not contingent upon one another, they are expected to close on July 20.

