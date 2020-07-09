12 states hit 7-day COVID highs; Fauci says some should consider shutdown

Twelve states, including California and Florida, hit highs on a seven-day moving average of new COVID-19 cases, according CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins data.

California has 7,697 new cases based the average, up 26% from a week ago. Florida has 9,255, up nearly 30%. There was also an 18.4% spike in percentage of positive cases in Florida Wednesday.

States with surges in COVID cases should “seriously” think about a shutdown, says White House health adviser Anthony Fauci, but it’s not up to him to say which.

“What we are seeing is exponential growth. It went from an average of about 20,000 to 40,000 and 50,000. That’s doubling. If you continue doubling, two times 50 is 100,” Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, tells a Wall Street Journal podcast. “Any state that is having a serious problem, that state should seriously look at shutting down. It’s not for me to say because each state is different.”

Stocks are lower, but recovered through afternoon trading some from midmorning lows. The S&P is off 0.9% .

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.