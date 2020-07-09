Quaterra closes first of two water right sales for $1.19M

Quaterra (OTCQB:QTRRF +14.9% ) announced that its subsidiary, Singatse Peak Services (SPS) closed first of two sales of certain primary ground water rights associated with its copper property in Yerington, Nevada, for $1.19M.

SPS had entered two seperate purchase and sale agreements to sell certain primary ground water rights to Desert Pearl Farms and Desert Hills Dairy based in Yerington, for a toatl of $1.88M.

The second sale is expected to close shortly.

The company's remaining primary ground water rights may be valued at about $18.5M.

Funds from the sale will be used to progress the company's MacArthur copper project, assess exploration opportunities and for general corporate purposes.