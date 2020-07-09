Information Services (III -2.4% ) announced the acquisition of Neuralify, a market leader in intelligent automation enablement solutions and services.

“The addition of Neuralify gives ISG Automation important new subscription-based platform capabilities that enable clients to quickly build and scale their bot workforces and reap tremendous cost, quality and customer experience benefits,” commented Michael P. Connors, chairman and CEO of ISG.

Neuralify’s client base includes major blue-chip companies, 40 of which are not currently served by ISG Automation.

Deal terms were not disclosed.