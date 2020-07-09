Top customer Emirates says Boeing's (BA -3.2% ) new 777X jet likely will miss its planned debut next year, held up by Boeing's shutdown at the height of the coronavirus combined with a delayed certification process.

Emirates, which does not expect to receive any planes before 2022, also is considering whether to seek a swap some of the 115 777Xs it has on order - representing more than a third of the total backlog - for the smaller 787 Dreamliner, which might be better matched to demand, COO Adel Al Redha tells Bloomberg.

Boeing is looking at delaying the upgraded 777's introduction, according to Bloomberg, as other buyers also resist taking delivery of such a large plane when they are being compelled to shrink operations.

Earlier today, Bloomberg reported the Federal Aviation Administration has started a formal investigation of the company's alleged pressure on inspectors.