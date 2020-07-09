Seeing increasing medium-term demand for Autodesk's (NASDAQ:ADSK) digitization solutions, Oppenheimer upgrades the company from Perform to Outperform and initiates a $300 price target, a 23% upside to yesterday's close.

The firm says that consistent execution could drive Autodesk above its FY23 financial targets of $2.4B in FCF and 16-18% revenue growth CAGR.

Oppenheimer's construction industry checks showed Autodesk demand has remained healthy since March. Demand for collaboration technology and infrastructure redesigns for social distances could be drivers in the future.

The checks also showed some new large-scale construction cancellations and a new start delay of about six months.