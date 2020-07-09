Castor Maritime (CTRM +8.1% ) announced a new time charter agreement with Oldendorff Carriers GMBH & Co KG in connection with its previously announced acquisition of a Panamax dry bulk carrier at a daily gross hire rate of $10,300.

For a period of minimum of 3 months and up to a maximum of 5 months and is expected to commence after the vessel’s delivery.

This charter agreement is anticipated to generate gross revenue of $0.9M based on the minimum scheduled period and ~$1.6M should employment be extended to its maximum period.