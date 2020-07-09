Moving forward in its focus city strategy, JetBlue (JBLU -5.3%) plans to make Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) its primary base of operations by moving crew and maintenance bases from its current Long Beach Airport to LAX starting October 7, 2020.

Initially, JetBlue will operate 30+ daily flights in seven new routes this fall with service between LAX and 13 destinations including four Mint routes and new Mint service to Newark launching July 23.

By 2025, the airline targets to reach ~70 flights/day to new markets, domestic and international in assistance with the Los Angeles World Airports.

With these steps, LAX is seen rebounding from historic lows in passenger traffic.

Separately, JBLU will continue to serve Hollywood Burbank Airport and Ontario International Airport. Service to Portland International Airport will not transition to LAX.