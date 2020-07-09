Following an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in various parts of the country, Starbucks (SBUX -0.8% ) says it will require customers to wear facial coverings at all company-owned locations. The new policy will begin on July 15.

The coffee chain joins a long list of companies that require masks, including Costco and major airlines.

Earlier this week, the Retail Industry Leaders Association asked governors to require consumers not affected by a medical condition to wear masks when shopping or in public spaces.

The push for masks is backed by data showing a direct correlation between nations that have seen fewer deaths and hospitalizations and a high level of mask-wearing participation.