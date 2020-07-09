Pacton Gold (OTCPK:PACXF) has closed flow-through financing and final tranche of non flow-through financing for $3.67M, raising a total of $6.61M.

In the final tranche of non flow-through financing, the company raised ~$2M through the issue of 2.8M shares at $0.70/share. Proceeds will be used for mineral exploration activities and for general working capital.

The total proceeds from the flow-through financing were $1.67M on the issue of 2.1M shares at $0.79/share. Proceeds from flow-through private placement will be used for Canadian exploration expenses.