Halliburton (HAL -4.9% ) and TechnipFMC (FTI -7.5% ) unveil Odassea, which the partners say is the first distributed acoustic sensing solution for subsea wells.

Halliburton will provide the fiber optic sensing technology, completions and analysis for reservoir diagnostics, while TechnipFMC will provide the optical connectivity from the topside to the completions, and through the collaboration, operators can accelerate full field subsea fiber optic sensing, design and execution.

Halliburton and TechnipFMC trade sharply lower today as crude oil falls on investor fears that renewed lockdowns to contain the spread of coronavirus in the U.S. will again depress fuel consumption.