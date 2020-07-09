In a letter to customers and channel partners, Microchip (NASDAQ:MCHP) management apologizes for later than desired delivery dates due to a sudden surge in demand with little to no lead time.

Microchip says the orders appear to have come from customers who caught tailwinds from the pandemic and businesses that recovered in May and June from an early pandemic hit. The latter included customers in the automotive and industrial sectors.

News of the demand surge is helping to push semi peer stocks higher with Texas Instruments (TXN +1.1% ), Maxim Integrated (MXIM +4.1% ), and Analog Devices (ADI +1.4% ) on the move.

Microchip shares are up 3.6% to $107.75.

Related: Last month, Microchip raised its fiscal Q1 sales and profit forecast as the company began to make up for lost production.