Energy Transfer (ET -2.1% ) has asked a federal court to stay its order to shut and empty the Dakota Access Pipeline within 30 days, a day after saying it would continue to operate the pipeline and accept oil from producers looking to ship oil next month.

The Energy Transfer-led group is asking the court to decide on its request by July 14 so it could appeal to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals if denied.

Dakota Access says shutting the line would cost companies and state economies billions of dollars and result in the loss of thousands of jobs, and that $2.8M-$3.5M would be lost each day the line is idled.

Purging the line, which runs 1,172 miles from North Dakota's Bakken shale region to Patoka, Ill., would take three months and cost ~$27M, it also says.

Energy Transfer earlier clarified yesterday's reported defiance, saying it would not defy a court order but is "seeking appropriate relief from that order through the established legal process."