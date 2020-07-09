For 2Q20, Commercial National Financial (OTC:CNAF +2.6% ) reported net income of $1.45M or $0.51/share vs. $1.03M or $0.36/share in year ago quarter as net security gain stood at $505K vs. net security loss of -$4K earlier.

Supported by its strong capital position, the company continues its regular $0.26 common stock dividend.

Cash and cash equivalents increased 33.8% to $9.11M

As of June 30, 2020, insider ownership stood at 16.84% of its outstanding shares.

CNAF operates nine community banking facilities and also maintains a commercial business development sales force across the market area.