Northcoast Research upgrades Harley-Davidson (HOG +0.3% ) to a Buy rating from Neutral after channel checks showed strong shipments trends in June off accelerating demand.

"Although COVID-19 shutdowns weighed on retail, multiple contacts we spoke with exceeded their June retail goals, while experiencing better margins. Exiting the July 4th holiday weekend, dealer contacts indicated they were extremely light on inventory, after muted 2Q20 shipments and improving new bike sales," updates analyst Brandon Rolle.

Important for HOG investors, multiple contacts indicated to Rolle that the company's retail sales had been aided by new riders/customers entering the industry. The new CEO on board at Harley is also seen as a positive.

Northcoast assigns a price target of $36 to HOG, which is 12.9X the FY21 EPS estimate. The average Wall Street price target is $26.57.