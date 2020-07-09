Twist Bioscience (TWST +3.3% ) will collaborate with New York City-based computational biology shop EVQLV to discover novel antibody-based therapies.

Using an amino acid sequence as an input, EVQLV applies its proprietary AI-generated model of evolution. The model uses billions of public and proprietary data points, including sequence, structure, and biophysical properties to learn the patterns of human antibody formation against the target. This generates variants on a scale of 1-2 million per antibody chain in a process that takes less than 6 hours, a process that can take months in the laboratory.

Under the terms of the partnership, EVQLV will employ its proprietary algorithms to computationally generate and rapidly screen a large set of diverse antibody candidates to a specific target. It will then submit the sequences of high-potential antibodies to Twist who will use its synthetic DNA platform for molecular synthesis, antibody expression and functional analysis.

Financial terms are not disclosed.