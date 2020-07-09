Braskem (BAK -6% ) says the area that incurred geological damage linked to the company's former salt mining operation was wider than previously identified, according to state and federal Brazilian authorities.

The company says the expanded area will require more properties to be vacated, and relocating residents will cost an additional 850M reais ($158M) in possible payments.

Braskem also expects an additional 750M reais in expenses to "definitively" shut down the salt mining operation; it said in November that it planned to permanently cease salt mining at the site.

Prosecutors have alleged that a Braskem mine caused large cracks in the ground and serious damage in the city of Maceió, which was backed up by a report by the Brazilian geological service in May.