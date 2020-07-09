Aswath Damodaran, in some circles known as the "Dean of valuation" given his standing as a professor at NYU Stern, in an interview on CNBC, discussed recent valuation worries and "story" stocks like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM).

He notes that he "left a lot of money on the table" with his calls on Tesla, but maintains he has always indicated the electric carmaker was a "story" stock, which means the price is driven not by the news, or fundamentals, but by the narrative, which "frustrates a lot of people."

If you trade Tesla on expected earnings or cash flows, you're trading it "for the wrong reasons." Wild swings in share prices are part of the company's history and its now benefiting from investor move in this environment away from "capital intensive" businesses, which is why you see young automakers shares also doing well as older, more capital intensive carmakers also carry larger debt levels, he added.

Indeed, Tesla surpassed every traditional carmaker in market capitalization, like Ford (NYSE:F), GM (NYSE:GM), Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) and recently Toyota (NYSE:TM), just last week. Newer automakers, like Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Workhorse (NASDAQ:WKHS) have seen wild swings in their share prices recently as well.

Damodaran said he would not be buying Tesla shares on their way to $1500, but notes he would not call those buyers "crazy."

What gives him pause, however, are the bets on some of the laggards, like airlines (NYSEARCA:JETS) and financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) (NYSEARCA:KBE). It's almost impossible to make a bet on those names without it being a "bet" on the economy. There is "too much risk" in those names without insight or "really strong views" on the economic picture, given the fluctuation in economic sentiment seen week to week.

On the rest of the investing landscape, he says many are focusing on "winners" as they want to make a lot of money quickly, and you're seeing that in names like Zoom. He says that name, though it will benefit from the crisis, has been pushed up "way too much."

Many investors are highlighting the right stocks to play in the crisis, but he finds they are "overbuying."