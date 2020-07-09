Blackstone (BX -2.1% ) says its Blackstone Life Sciences V was oversubscribed and final close is at its hard cap of $4.6B of total capital commitments, making it the largest life sciences private fund raised till date.

With its investment strategies of - strategic collaborations with established life science companies, late-stage product financings, and growth investments in emerging companies, Blackstone seeks to bring innovative medicines to patients.

In the past three months, Blackstone Life Sciences almost $1B from the fund in the following transactions:

In April, the company entered into a $2B strategic collaboration with a biotechnology company Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY -0.8% ) for royalty interest acquisition in inclisiran, a Novartis-owned LDL lowering medicine that has the potential to transform the lives of patients with heart disease.

Leading a $350M investment in Reata Pharmaceuticls (RETA -1.2% ) in June, Blackstone Life Sciences seeks to advance the first potential medicine for Alport syndrome, a kidney disease that afflicts children.