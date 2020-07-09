TEN Ltd. (TNP -5.4% ) says it was awarded a contract for building as many as three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers on long-term employment to an unspecified "major European end-user."

TEN says the vessels will be built in South Korea, and the time charter equivalent minimum revenues to be generated over the duration of the contacts would total ~$250M.

Separately, Clarkson Research reports new shipbuilding orders during H1 fell 57% to the lowest levels seen this century, as just 269 ships - equivalent to 5.75M cgt - were contracted around the world, putting many yards in jeopardy of running out of business in the coming year.