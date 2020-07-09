DTE Energy gets Michigan Commission approval

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) gets approval from Michigan Public Service Commission to keep electric rates unchanged from today until 2022.

The commission also approved Renewable Energy Plan that will bring an additional 353 megawatts of wind and solar projects online by 2022.

Over the next four years, the company will invest an additional $2B in renewable energy assets and more than double its renewable energy capacity.

"Today’s decision will allow DTE to continue to prioritize affordability for our customers as the communities we serve recover from the public health impacts and economic fallouts related to the pandemic.” said Trevor Lauer, president of the electric company at DTE Energy.