S&P ends down, but techs help Nasdaq to a gain

Stocks finished the day down, well off the lows but unable to turn afternoon upward momentum into gains for the broader market.

The S&P closed down 0.6% , the Dow fell 1.4% , but the Nasdaq rose 0.5% .

Energy was the weakest sector, down 5% , and the most affected by concerns of renewed shutdown measures by states. Crude futures tumbled 3.5% .

The losses in the broader market would've been worse were it not for some heavyweight standouts. Consumer Discretionary, one of two sectors up on the session, was carried by Amazon, up 3.4% . Amazon was one of just eight stocks higher in the sector. AMD, up 7.2% , boosted tech.

Among losers, Walgreens, down 7.8% , weighed on the Dow after weak earnings.