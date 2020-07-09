A U.S. federal judge rejects the latest effort by Energy Transfer (ET -3.1% ) to avoid a court-ordered shutdown of its 570K bbl/day Dakota Access Pipeline.

The company had asked the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to stay its order pending a legal challenge - which would have bought more time to comply - after the court had rejected an emergency request for reconsideration.

The rejection paves the way to file an appeal with the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Energy policy analysts are divided on the prospects for a quick resolution in court; Height Securities says the case in front of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals "appears weighted in favor of" Energy Transfer since cases used to justify the decision did not involve active, operating pipelines.

Rapidan Energy Group says the prospect of a successful appeal is "up in the air," noting the judge relied heavily on past D.C. Circuit rulings in concluding that the Army Corps' environmental review was insufficient.