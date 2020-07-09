After some of his high-profile bets soured between 2015 and 2019, hedge-fund billionaire Bill Ackman has rebounded, with his Pershing Square Holdings returning 29% in H1 2020.

His next bet, what may be the biggest ever so-called blank-check IPO, is set to debut next week, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The special-purpose acquisition company, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, will raise capital through an IPO with the goal of purchasing a company, which hasn't been chosen yet.

Ackman's IPO aims to raise ~$3.5B and Pershing Square could add a few more billion, bringing the total amount the SPAC could invest to almost $6.5B, the WSJ said.

Last month, it filed to sell up to 172.5m units at $20 each for a proposed maximum aggregate of $3.45B and plans to trade under the symbol "PSTH.U" on the NYSE.