PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) reports merchandise sales rose 1.8% Y/Y to $768.4M in FQ3, while comparable sales fell 3.6% with three more clubs opened than a year ago.

Net operating income was $24.0M vs. $22.0M a year ago.

The company says it preserved cash by suspending certain capital expenditures and discretionary spending at the beginning of the quarter, but has not restarted multiple capital projects and proceeded with the opening of the company's 46th club in Liberia, Costa Rica. PriceSmart's 47th club will be opened in FQ2 of 2021 in the metropolitan area of Bogota, Colombia.

PriceSmart ended the quarter with more cash on hand than a year ago.