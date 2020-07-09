Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) names Kristy Fercho to head Wells Fargo Home Lending beginning in August, replacing Michael DeVito, who had planned to retire this summer.

Fercho joins the company from Flagstar Bank where she served as president of the company's mortgage division since 2017. Before Flagstar, she spent 15 years with Fannie Mae, where she led the strategy and business performance of single-family customers in the western United States and also served in customer engagement and human resources roles.

