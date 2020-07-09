Matson (NYSE:MATX) says that the company's businesses performed well in Q2 despite challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic effects.

Overall, Q2 performance was led primarily by the strength in China service, including chartered voyages in addition to normal weekly vessels that sailed at capacity.

As a result, Matson expects Q2 operating income for Ocean Transportation of $40.5M - $42.5M and Logistics operating income of $8M - $9M; the company also sees net income and diluted EPS to be $30.4M - $32.6M and $0.70 - $0.75, respectively

During the period, Total debt decreased by $34.9M to $890M, with allowable borrowings of ~$425M and leverage ratio per debt agreements below 3.25x.

A conference call is scheduled on August 5.