Freegold Ventures (OTCPK:FGOVF) initiates brokered private placement of C$30M to raise through the issue of subscription receipts priced at C$1.10/share, comprising of one common share and one-half 2-year warrant.

Each warrant can be exercised at $1.65/share; however, the conversion of these subscription receipts are conditional upon the approval of shareholders.

Further, shareholder Eric Sprott agreed to invest up to $20M in private placement, increasing its interest to ~35% on conversion.

Paradigm Capital, acting as a sole agent, have been given the option to upsize the placement by up to 15% of the base.