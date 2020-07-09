Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) announced that Matti Masanovich has resigned from his role as Executive VP and CFO, effective August 6, to accept a new position at Tenneco.

Superior ended Q2 ahead of its previously issued outlook with net debt of ~$596M and available liquidity in excess of $240M.

Unit shipments declined by 58% Y/Y, including strong shipments for June, which declined by 12% Y/Y.

As previously announced, Superior anticipates net income to be negative and Adj. EBITDA to be slightly negative in Q2 2020.