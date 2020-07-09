Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) and KCM Capital Partners acquire Mason West, which provides products used to help buildings withstand earthquakes.

Mason West sells engineered seismic restraint and vibration isolation products to mechanical, electrical, and plumbing contractors in California, Nevada, and Hawaii.

Gladstone Investment provided equity and senior secured debt to complete the transaction. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Members of Mason West's management also participated in the transaction.

In May, when reporting fiscal Q4 results, GAIN said it had sufficient liquidity to support existing portfolio companies and selectively deploy capital in new investments.