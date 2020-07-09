As the IPO market continues to heat back up slowly, Vital Farms is the latest company to file.

Vital Farms (VITL) describes itself as an ethical food company that is disrupting the U.S. food system.

"We have scaled our brand through our strong relationships with small family farms and deliberate efforts to design and build the infrastructure to bring our products to a national audience. Today, with a network of approximately 200 family farms, we believe our pasture-raised products have set the national standard for ethically produced food. We believe the success of our relationships with small family farms and the efficiency of our supply chain provide us with a competitive advantage in the approximately $45 billion U.S. natural food and beverage industry, in which achieving reliable supply at a national scale can be challenging."

The company generated revenue of $140.7M in FY19 and net income of $2.39M.

The filing lists Cal-Maine (NASDAQ:CALM) and Irish agri-food cooperative Ornua as competitors.

SEC S-1