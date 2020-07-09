Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) announced that it completed refinancing of a previous loan facility for Pyxis Theta.

The new loan will provide additional $4.1M proceeds for working capital purpose.

"We welcome a new lender to our company, Alpha Bank, which provided us $15.25M of new secured debt, priced at Libor + 3.35%. Our required scheduled loan amortization remains roughly the same but lengthens our debt maturities. We do not have any senior loan maturities until February, 2023. Our consolidated leverage continues to be comparable to many of our publicly-traded peers.", says Valentios Valentis, CEO and Chairman.