HP, Lenovo top Q2 global PC shipments

Traditional PC shipments were up 11% Y/Y globally in Q2 to 72.3M units, according to new IDC data.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) topped the market with 18M units, followed by Lenovo (17.4M), Dell (NYSE:DELL) (12M), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) (5.6M), and Acer (4.8M). HP and Lenovo had Y/Y growth rates over 20%, while Apple's units grew 6%.

U.S. volume is expected to top 21M units, the highest volume since the end of 2009.

The research firm says early indicators show strength in education, enterprise, and consumer, which were partially offset by small and medium-sized business spending freeze.

"The strong demand driven by work-from-home as well as e-learning needs has surpassed previous expectations and has once again put the PC at the center of consumers' tech portfolio," says IDC research manager Jitesh Ubrani.