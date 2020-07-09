Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEMKT:NAK) -3.4% after-hours as it announces a 17.125M common share bought deal offering priced at US$1.46/share through Cantor Fitzgerald, with an underwriters option to purchase up to an additional ~2.57M shares.

The company plans to use the proceeds to advance development of the Pebble Project.

Northern Dynasty also proposes a non-brokered private placement to investors outside of the U.S. of ~5.13M common shares at the issue price for US$7.5M in proceeds.

Earlier this week, the Pebble Partnership signed a MOU with Alaska Peninsula to develop Alaska Native village corporations as a major transportation contractor for the proposed mine.