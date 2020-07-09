Choice Hotels International (CHH -2.9% ) priced its unsecured senior notes in aggregate principal amount of $450M, in an underwritten, registered public offering with maturity date of January 15, 2021.

The notes will bear an interest rate of 3.70% and will be issued at 99.494% of par value.

Proceeds will be used to repay its $250M unsecured term loan and to fund the purchase price of its 5.750% senior notes, due 2022. It may use any remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes including repayment of borrowings under its $600M senior unsecured credit facility.

Offer is expected to close on or about July 23, 2020.

Previously: Choice Hotels starts tender offer for up to $160M of notes (July 9)