Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) surges 63% AH on a forbearance agreement the vessel company signed with the lenders to its $132.9M term loan facility.

The lenders have agreed to forbear from exercising any of their rights and remedies or any other finance agreements under the term loan facility in the event company defaults until July 31, 2020.

The company further continues to address the issues pointing on its ability to continue as a going concern due to the disruption caused by COVID-19 outbreak coupled with the crude oil price crash.