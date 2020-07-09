Odeon Capital analyst Dick Bove upgrade Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) common stock to Hold from Sell after the Supreme Court agreed to decide whether investors can challenge the 2012 agreement that allowed the government to collect hundreds of billions of dollars of the companies' earnings.

Bove expects the shareholders to prevail, although he points out that he's not a lawyer. The potential outcome can span a broad range of possibilities.

He speculates that: the net worth sweep will be disallowed; the senior preferred will be declared paid but the government will keep the dividends it received; the companies will be given tax relief for the overpayment of dividends; junior preferred will start to get dividends; the GSEs will make a "sizable common stock offering but much less than the $245B now being suggested."

FNMA and FMCC shares might move up along with the preferreds "for a period," Bove writes in explaining the upgrade. "Therefore, they are unlikely to decline in price."

He doesn't rate them a Buy because "I do not believe that these companies have articulated a long-term business plan that is attractive to investors."