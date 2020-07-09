Subscription tier speculation drove Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) shares up 8% in two days, but Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak sees greater importance in the return of sports and live events and ad product improvements.

Nowak says a subscription product would face barriers to scaling and would "likely lead to lower distribution and user connectivity."

The analyst thinks Twitter would have to price the service at $50/year to even break even.

Earlier today, Citi analyst Jason Bazinet estimated subscription pricing of $50/year for U.S. users and $20/year for international, assuming a 5% penetration base case.