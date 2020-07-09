Coinbase (COINB) is drafting plans for a stock market listing that could occur as early as this year, which would make it the first major U.S. crypto exchange to go public, Reuters reports, citing three people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission would have to approve the listing if it was to proceed.

Coinbase, which was valued at more than $8B in its latest private capital raise in 2018, has started talks with investment banks and law firms regarding a potential listing, but hasn't yet registered its intention with the SEC.

One of the sources told Reuters that Coinbase is considering going public through a direct listing, rather than an IPO.

The company could seek a listing later this year or early next year, the people said, but warned that the plans could still change.

