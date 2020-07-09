Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission granted Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF -2.0% ) provisional licenses for the retail sale of adult-use cannabis in its existing The Botanist dispensary in Worcester and a to-be opened new dispensary in Shrewsbury.

Retail sales are expected to commence at both the locations post regulatory inspections and approvals.

Acreage plans to open its third The Botanist dispensary in Massachusetts.

Also, under a stipulated agreement Acreage has agreed for a $250K payment to the Cannabis Control Commission Regulation Fund for previously terminated management services agreements.