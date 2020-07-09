The Danish Energy Agency this week authorized the use of Russian ships to lay the final part of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, potentially clearing one of the last hurdles for completing the project.

Nord Stream 2 petitioned the Danish regulator last month to use anchored vessels, and the agency granted the approval ahead of an anticipated end-of-July time frame.

The remaining construction lies "outside the area where bottom trawling, anchoring and seabed intervention are discouraged due to the risk posed by dumped chemical warfare agents," the regulator says.

Russia's Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) leads the project, with partners Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), BASF's (OTCQX:BASFY) Wintershall unit, Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY), OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF) and Uniper (OTC:UNPPY).