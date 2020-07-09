Terreno Realty Corporation's (NYSE:TRNO) operating portfolio ended 2Q20 with 96% occupancy, down from 97.8% in the prior quarter primarily due to the lease expiration of the properties. Same-store occupancy was 96.5% vs. 98% in prior quarter.

Cash rents on new and renewed leases increased ~38.2% with a tenant retention ratio of 18.4%. The industrial real estate operator also executed a full-building lease at total investment cost of ~$15.9M with an estimated stabilized cap rate of 5.1%.

On the investment front, the company acquired two industrial properties at ~$10.1M and has sold three Maryland properties at aggregate sale price of ~$51.3M in 2Q20 generating an unleveraged IRR of ~10.9%.

The company has raised $32.7M through the issue of 619K shares in its at-the-market equity offering, taking YTD raising to $55.5M under the program.

With the cash balance of ~$150M, the company has no amount o/s on its $250M revolving credit facility and no debt maturities for remaining 2020.